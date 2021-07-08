WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 298 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $57.61. 3,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,087. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $57.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18.

