WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 854 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.00. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $115.15.

