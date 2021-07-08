WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WDFC opened at $260.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

