Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Waters comprises 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Waters were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.33.

WAT stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,411. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $365.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.