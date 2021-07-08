Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Holdings Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,096 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

