Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €145.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €114.40 ($134.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €120.72. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

