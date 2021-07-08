Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,063,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $139,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 331,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

