Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.