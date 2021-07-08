Voce Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 179,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Viemed Healthcare makes up about 0.8% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

