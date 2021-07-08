Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) & Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Head to Head Contrast

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vision Marine Technologies and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries 0 5 1 0 2.17

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus price target of $187.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.89%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries 7.17% 32.21% 7.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 35.78 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries $9.36 billion 0.87 $696.00 million $10.00 20.36

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Vision Marine Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in service U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides life-cycle sustainment services, high-end information technology solutions, mission-based solutions, nuclear management and operations and environmental management services, defense and federal solutions, and unmanned systems. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

