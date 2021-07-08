Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
