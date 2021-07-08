Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

