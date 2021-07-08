Vipstar Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.12 million and $2.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00113380 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038571 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

