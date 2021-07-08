Vidulum Market Cap Reaches $150,738.46 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $150,738.46 and approximately $179.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.