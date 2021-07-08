Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $682,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

