Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.