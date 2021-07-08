Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $808,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,862,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 367,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $198.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

