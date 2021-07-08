Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $213.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

