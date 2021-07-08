Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $200.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $201.77. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

