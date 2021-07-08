ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,805 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

