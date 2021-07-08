VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits One Day Volume of $25,463.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002695 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $56.60 million and approximately $25,463.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00129266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00168522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,253.14 or 0.99926161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.58 or 0.00981384 BTC.

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,121,165 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

