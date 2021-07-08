Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,940. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.