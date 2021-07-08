Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

