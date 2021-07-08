Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $202.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 385.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.15. 11,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,467. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.89. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

