Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.230-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-$877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.88.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $43.59. 5,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $549,772.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 902,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,446,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock worth $5,613,823 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.