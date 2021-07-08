Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

VRA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 3,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.62.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $193,864.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,517.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock worth $4,963,036 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.