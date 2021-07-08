Venator Capital Management Ltd. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 611,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,480,122. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

