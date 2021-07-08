Venator Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAHU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,724,000.

ACAHU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

