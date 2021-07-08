Venator Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHBCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $756,000.

Shares of DHBCU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

