Vanilla Network Price Reaches $9.33 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $29,866.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $9.33 or 0.00028578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00163248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.69 or 1.00280125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00945489 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,368 coins and its circulating supply is 658,209 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

