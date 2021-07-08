Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after buying an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after buying an additional 478,255 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,649,000 after buying an additional 218,808 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

