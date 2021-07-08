Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

