Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,979 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,663,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,374,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.58. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $205.00 and a 12 month high of $319.97.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

