VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 130.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $172,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

