VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) Stake Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 416.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOTI opened at $35.41 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67.

