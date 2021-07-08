US Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,261 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,444% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $86,143,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,706 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.