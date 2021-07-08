Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $60,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $10.44 on Thursday, hitting $217.91. 72,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

