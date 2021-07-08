Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Unicharm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Unicharm stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.04.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

