UBS Group AG Sells 639 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RZG opened at $160.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $97.98 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

