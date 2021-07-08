UBS Group AG Sells 5,906 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 246.1% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $1,517,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 81.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,325,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and have sold 613,072 shares valued at $37,142,036. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $60.71 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

