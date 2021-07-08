UBS Group AG Has $1.25 Million Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

