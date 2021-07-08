UBS Group AG Buys 5,870 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

