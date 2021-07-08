UBS Group AG Acquires 11,669 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $57.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

