UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of CareDx worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430,407 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,972,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -303.78 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,287. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

