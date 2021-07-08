UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.19 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of United Therapeutics worth $19,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

