UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.