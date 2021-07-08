UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

