UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 99,558 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 601.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Airbnb stock opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

