U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.99 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.