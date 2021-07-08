Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $132.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,330.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,809,748. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST stock opened at $126.58 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.