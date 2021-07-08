Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $132.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,330.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,809,748. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
TWST stock opened at $126.58 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
