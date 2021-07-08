Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,201 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 7.86% of Turning Point Brands worth $78,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $876.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.